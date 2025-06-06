U.S. Men's National Team to take on Turkey in East Hartford Saturday

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming through Connecticut when the U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Turkey this weekend.

The USA will host Turkey on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

It will be a homecoming for one player on the U.S. men’s team, Patrick Agyemang, who grew up in East Hartford.

His former teammate, Jordan Koduah, will be cheering for him in the stands.

They grew up together and went on to play together at the University of Rhode Island.

“We were super competitive. It was to the point where, like, if you were a stranger and you probably saw the way we played against each other, you would think that we all hated each other, but we just played with like, this, like extreme passion,” Koduah said.

He said Agyemang was a nightmare for defenders.

“I knew he was going to go pro. I just didn't know what capacity and I think he’s exceeded expectations,” Koduah said.

He said seeing this full-circle moment with Agyemang coming back to East Hartford and playing professional soccer should be an inspiration to other aspiring athletes.

“No matter what club you come from, your background, there's a chance that you can make it,” Koduah said. “I'll be at the game and I'm sure the atmosphere is going to be electric and just in support of Patrick and the team as well.”

This match is ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, which are happening in three countries for the first time, including in the United States.

The matches in the U.S. will be held in Boston, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Kansas City, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Kickoff for the match at Pratt & Whitney Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m.

Thousands of people will be in East Hartford for the match and stay in hotels and eat at nearby restaurants.

“The World Cup is coming up and so, so many people are not only building excitement, but building awareness for it. And I think for Connecticut, you know, this spot that is most often times described to people as a drive-through state it really makes us a drive to state,” Anthony Anthony, the state’s chief marketing officer, said.

East Hartford's mayor said they are excited to bring a large number of fans to the stadium for a big event.

Pratt & Whitney Stadium has hosted the U.S. Men’s National Team eight times since 2005.

Tickets are still available and you can watch it on Telemundo and Peacock.

Learn more about the 2026 FIFA World Cup here.