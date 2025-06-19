U.S. News & World Report ranks two CT schools among ‘Best Global Universities'

Two of the best global universities are right here in Connecticut, according to a ranking from U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report has released its "Best Global Universities" ranking and said it's 'based on academic research and reputation."

Yale is ninth.

The University of Connecticut is 292.

The publication said the 2,250 schools on the list are evaluated based on 50 subject areas and ranked “according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence.”

Top 10 Global Universities