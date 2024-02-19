U.S. Secret Service recruiting college students in Connecticut

The United States Secret Service is looking to recruit current college and graduate students from Connecticut.

From February 26-29, Secret Service recruiters will be on the University of Hartford campus conducting interviews, physical fitness tests, and written examinations to find the ideal candidates.

The process is open to students from all colleges in Connecticut.

"We're obviously looking for someone who has integrity, is honest, is physically fit," said Kent McCarthy, the assistant special agent in charge of administration and recruitment for the Secret Service, who is also a UHart alumnus.

McCarthy brought the Special Agent Talent & Achievement Recruitment, or STAR, program to UHart.

"I wanted to originally get into politics but I decided against that and I wanted to find a way to still serve my country and this was a good way for me to do so," he said.

Secret Service training is about seven months long and includes class activities, hand combat, and firearms training.

"There's always a need for Secret Service. We do have our dual mission of protection and investigations go into our critical infrastructure, financial institution fraud as well as cybercrime and obviously there's always protection of our president and there's always threats against them unfortunately," McCarthy said.

He says the job requires a lot of dedication, and it is a good opportunity to be a part of history.

"I think it's a good way to give back to your country but at the same time the amazing thing of witnessing history right next to you."

For more information on the application process, click here.