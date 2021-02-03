U.S. Senate to Hold Hearing Today for Education Secretary Nominee Miguel Cardona

President Joe Biden has nominated Dr. Miguel Cardona, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Education, to be the United States Secretary of Education and a hearing on the nomination will be held today in Washington, DC.

Cardona, the child of parents who came to Connecticut from Puerto Rico, grew up in Meriden and attended Meriden Public Schools, graduating from Wilcox Technical High School. He then went on to work in that very same school system.

“I’m proud to say I was born at the Yale Lakers housing projects. That’s where my parents, Hector and Sarah Cardona, instilled early on the importance of hard work, service to community and education,” Cardona said with a slight emotional crack in his voice as he accepted Biden’s nomination.

Cardona said he was the first in his family to graduate from college and become a teacher, a principal, an assistant superintendent “in the same community that gave me so much.”

He attended Central Connecticut State University for his bachelor’s degree and UConn, where he completed his master’s in bilingual/bicultural education, Administrator Preparation Program, doctorate in Education, and Executive Leadership Program certificate.

“He will help us address systemic inequities, tackle the mental health crisis in our education system, give educators a well-deserved raise, ease the burden of education debt, and secure high-quality, universal pre-K for every three-and four year-old in the country,” Biden said in a statement.

Cardona, who has been Connecticut’s commissioner of education since August 2019, is set to be part of a historically diverse cabinet and his parents hope it sends a message to children in our state and worldwide.

“And I, being bilingual and bicultural, am as American as apple pie and rice and beans," he said during his nomination acceptance speech.

Dr. Miguel Cardona is President Biden's nominee for Education Secretary and he calls Meriden, Connecticut his home and now the community there is rooting him on to succeed in Washington.

Mugs with that quote have been sold to benefit the Meriden Puerto Rican Festival Scholarship Fund, which benefits high school seniors in Meriden.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions has a hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

