U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Coming to Connecticut

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation is coming to Connecticut this week.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the Groton and New London area on Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said he will be in Connecticut to celebrate a federal grant for the Gold Star Memorial Bridge. The funding comes from the infrastructure law.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday.