East Hartford

Uber driver arrested for sexually assaulting passenger in East Hartford: police

east hartford police cruiser 1
NBCConnecticut.com

East Hartford police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in his Uber over the weekend.

Police responded to the Margaritas parking lot on Roberts Street around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A woman told police that her Uber driver sexually assaulted her.

Police found 38-year-old Isaac Boafo's car in a commuter lot in Manchester, and he has since been arrested.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Boafo faces charges including first-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct. The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

East Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us