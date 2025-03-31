Uber driver arrested for sexually assaulting passenger in East Hartford: police

East Hartford police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in his Uber over the weekend.

Police responded to the Margaritas parking lot on Roberts Street around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

A woman told police that her Uber driver sexually assaulted her.

Police found 38-year-old Isaac Boafo's car in a commuter lot in Manchester, and he has since been arrested.

Boafo faces charges including first-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct. The incident remains under investigation.