Uber driver accused of lewd behavior in customer's bathroom arrested in South Windsor

An Uber driver has been charged with disorderly conduct after masturbating in a customer’s bathroom in South Windsor and opening the door while he was exposed, according to police.

Police said the Uber driver, a 33-year-old West Hartford man, asked a customer if he could use his bathroom after dropping him off at his residence around 2:20 a.m. Friday and the customer allowed him to.

A few minutes after going into the bathroom, the Uber driver opened the door and was seen masturbating, according to police.

Officers contacted the suspect and he turned himself in at the police department.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and he was released on a $1,500 bond.

Uber said the man’s access to the Uber platform has been removed.

“The behavior described in this report is deeply disturbing. We removed the driver’s access to the Uber platform as soon as we were made aware, and stand ready to assist law enforcement in their investigation,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.