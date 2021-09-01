Uber Driver Attacked by Passenger in Darien: Police

An Uber passenger is accused of punching his driver and damaging the vehicle in Darien on Friday in an incident police say was partially caught on camera.

Police said they were called to Tulip Tree Lane for a disturbance outside of a home. When they arrived the Uber driver reported that he was attacked by a passenger. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Investigators said there is video of the incident showing the suspect, who was later identified as 21-year-old Darien resident Shandaken Ford, punching the victim and acting aggressively. Ford also did minor damage to the inside of the car.

Police secured an arrest warrant for Ford, who later turned himself in. He was charged with third-degree assault, breach of peace, and second-degree criminal mischief. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 13.