Uber Stops Service to Tweed-New Haven Airport

Tweed New Haven Airport
Uber is stopping service to and from Tweed-New Haven Airport effective immediately.

The ride sharing service tells NBC Connecticut it hopes to continue conversations and come to an agreement with Tweed so it can serve riders.

Right now, only Lyft rides are available, along with Metro Taxi and the CT Transit buses.

"With the recent expansion of HVN to allow for more flights to more destinations, we’ve been fortunate to reach an operating agreement with Lyft to ensure their riders can conveniently reach the airport. We’re hopeful to reach a similar agreement with Uber in the future," a spokesperson with Tweed-New Haven Airport said.

“Uber has been serving New Haven and the surrounding communities in Connecticut, including the airport, since 2014. We hope we can resume conversations and come to an agreement with the airport so that we can continue serving riders in the community moving forward," said Hayley Prim, policy manager for Uber in Connecticut.

