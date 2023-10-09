UConn celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Week

Students at the University of Connecticut came together on Monday to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day, kicking off a week-long celebration.

“For me it’s really important that our story is shared," said Nina Reines, a student coordinator for the Native American and Indigenous Students Association (NAISA).

UConn's Native American Cultural Programs (NACP) serve Native and Indigenous students, help foster relationships with local tribal nations and work towards building good relations between UConn and the land, according to its website.

“Making that presence on this campus so that Native voices are heard, along with everybody else," said Chris Newell, the university's tribal member in-residence. “It puts front and center Indigenous peoples’ voices."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

UConn is built on Indigenous land. The land is the territory of the Eastern Pequot, Golden Hill Paugussett, Lenape, Mashantucket Pequot, Mohegan, Nipmuc and Schaghticoke peoples, according to the university's land acknowledgement.

"We thank them for their strength and resilience in protecting this land, and aspire to uphold our responsibilities according to their example," the land acknowledgement reads in part.

UConn NACP is hosting events all week for Indigenous Peoples' Week. The events are designed to help students celebrate the legacy of Native and Indigenous peoples while recognizing the impact of colonialism on their communities, according to an event program.

To view the full schedule of events, click here.