UConn and CSCU say governor's budget proposal isn't enough

Officials with the University of Connecticut and Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) told lawmakers that Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget proposal isn’t enough.

The comments came as the Appropriations Committee took it’s first look at the higher education portion of Lamont’s budget.

Lamont proposed $471.7 million in fiscal year 2026 for CSCU, down from $479.2 million in the current budget year.

He also proposed $234.6 million for UConn, down from $245 million this year, and $123 million for UConn Health, down from $134 million.

Lamont also proposed modest increases for the second year of his two-year proposal: $485 million for CSCU in fiscal year 2027, $239.8 million for UConn and $126.9 million for UConn Health.

“We really have to look how to keep education affordable for the Connecticut citizens,” UConn President Radenka Maric said before testifying before the committee.

Faculty and students warned Lamont’s proposal would lead to staff cuts and tuition hikes.

“The governor’s proposed budget is an attack on working class students all across our state that rely on higher education,” said Seth Freeman, a professor at Capitol Community College and president of the community college professors’ union.

Lamont, though, noted the state is facing significant requests for more money, including from nonprofit service providers, municipalities and childcare advocates.

He also said the CSCU system needs to show changes before asking for more money.

According to the Office of Policy and Management, enrollment at CSCU’s four state universities and 12 community colleges fell by 23% from 2003 to 2023.

“I think we’re spending a lot of money that’s not going to good effect,” Lamont said Tuesday at an unrelated event. “We’re not training people for the jobs that are out there.”

CSCU Chancellor Terrence Cheng said his schools are making those changes, telling lawmakers enrollment for the current semester is up 6% from last year.

“We have to realize that continuing to evolve is our responsibility, we continue to review programs,” Cheng said.

But UConn and CSCU officials are asking the state to replace a combined $270 million in one-time American Rescue Plan Act funding used for operating expenses in their current budgets.

It’s something Lamont warned recipients not to do and it’s something Republicans oppose.

“They knew they were getting one-time money and they spent it on going expenses and now they want the Connecticut taxpayer to pick that up and it’s not fair,” Rep. Tammy Nuccio (R-Tolland) said.

Universities used the money after Democrats and Lamont opted not to make changes to the budget last year, instead using roughly $400 million in ARPA money for various needs.

Sen. Mae Flexer (D-Windham) said two higher education systems used those funds on operating expenses, especially as state aid has made up smaller portions of their budget.

“Now it’s all come due, and we should just go back to fully funding the block grants for these institutions,” she said.

Cheng found himself answering more tough questions as lawmakers referenced a December audit that highlighted how he and other CSCU administrators misused their state-issued purchase cards.

Several lawmakers expressed disappointment and questioned his judgement. After the hearing, he said he hopes lawmakers can separate that problem from the budget talks.

“It's unfortunate that I made decision and mistakes that have overshadowed these conversations,” he said.

But even supporters acknowledged the audit’s findings are an obstacle when pushing for increased funding.

“Frankly, it makes our job harder when the people at the top of these institutions aren’t good fiscal stewards,” Flexer said.