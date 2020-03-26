UConn Health

UConn Doctor Accused of Intentionally Coughing on Other Employees

uconn health center
NBCConnecticut.com

A UConn Health physician was charged with breach of peace after witnesses said he intentionally coughed on two other employees at the health center, a company spokesperson confirmed.

UConn Health said Dr. Cory Edgar was issued the misdemeanor breach of peace summons Thursday morning. Witnesses and medical workers reported that they believed he was purposely disregarding space and safety concerns involved in the coronavirus pandemic.

UConn Health said they take such allegations seriously and the situation is under review.

Edgar's specialty is listed on the UConn Health website as Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

