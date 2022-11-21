UConn Doubleheader Brings Fans to Pratt Street Businesses

UConn’s basketball teams weren’t the ones going home winners after Sunday’s doubleheader in Hartford. Nearby stores saw a boost in business.

Some hope even more wins are in their future with some big things planned for downtown.

Despite a chilly Sunday in Hartford, UConn basketball fans headed to Pratt Street as they took in the men’s and women’s games at the nearby XL Center.

“It was great. The UConn fans always bring a great atmosphere. A lot of passion for the team. They played great. It’s exciting when they are good as they are,” Pat Skerker, of Glastonbury, said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They stopped at stores and grabbed a bite to eat.

“They can visit a lot of our restaurants here right before the holidays,” Julio Concepcion, executive director of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, said.

Many hope this experience helps bring people back.

“It’s so exciting. Pratt Street, downtown, everything is really coming to life,” said Rory Gale, Hartford Prints owner.

Gale is celebrating the 10th holiday season for her store.

“We chose to be in downtown Hartford where there was nothing really going on and this is building around us and we’re not an island anymore,” said Gale.

When you come to Pratt Street you’ll notice construction going on as well as "Coming Soon" signs.

And we’re told this area recently hit a milestone with all the storefronts occupied.

In the coming months, people will be able to check out new restaurants, a live music venue and a brewery.

“We are hoping this is a little bit of a ripple effect here, right? We need a hub and I think Pratt Street is really the hub of downtown. But certainly what happens here is going to affect not just what happens in downtown but what happens in our neighborhoods as well,” said Concepcion.

With special events planned for Pratt Street and nearby, many business owners hoping this is their best holiday season yet.