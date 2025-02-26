UConn faculty member arrested for allegedly misusing school funds to travel

A University of Connecticut faculty member has been arrested after she allegedly used university and grant funds for personal travel expenses.

A university spokesperson said Sherry Zane, who is a professor in the Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies program, is accused of misusing UConn resources.

In a report conducted by the university, officials say there have been multiple instances of suspicious charges being claimed for reimbursement.

The report goes on to say that Zane took several high-cost trips to other countries, including Ireland and Portugal. She claimed there were specific research needs that she could only accomplish overseas.

Zane is accused of editing handwritten and photoshopped receipts. She was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 15, 2024, and she will remain on leave for the foreseeable future, according to the university.

UConn said she used university funds for costs related to transportation, lodging, meals and more. Zane allegedly took 19 trips between June 2021 and December 2023, according to police.

The trips totaled over $58,000 and took place over the course of 187 travel days, police said.

Zane turned herself into UConn police on Feb. 13 after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She faces first-degree larceny charges.

The university said they are working to enhance their university-sponsored travel approval process, including improving system controls by adding extra levels of approval above a certain amount.

"The university conducts thorough investigations into potential policy violations and takes appropriate action as needed. That is what happened in this case, and it is also how we continually support a culture of compliance on our campuses," UConn President Rakenka Maric said in a statement.