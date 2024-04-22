UConn

UConn's Geno Auriemma is serving up drinks in Manchester Tuesday night

By Angela Fortuna

Head coach Geno Auriemma of the UConn Huskies during the American Athletic Conference women's basketball championship at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 9, 2020, in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma will be serving up drinks behind the bar at a restaurant in Manchester Tuesday night.

He's doing it to help raise money for Connecticut Children's.

Auriemma will be behind the bar from 5 to 7 p.m. at Café Aura on East Center Street.

The restaurant is urging patrons to come out to say hello and enjoy a cocktail.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

NBC Connecticut has asked how much of the proceeds are going to charity but has not yet heard back.

This article tagged under:

UConn
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us