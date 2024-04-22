UConn's Geno Auriemma is serving up drinks in Manchester Tuesday night

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma will be serving up drinks behind the bar at a restaurant in Manchester Tuesday night.

He's doing it to help raise money for Connecticut Children's.

Auriemma will be behind the bar from 5 to 7 p.m. at Café Aura on East Center Street.

The restaurant is urging patrons to come out to say hello and enjoy a cocktail.

NBC Connecticut has asked how much of the proceeds are going to charity but has not yet heard back.