UConn Hartford Main Campus Building Closed Today After Equipment Malfunction

The main campus building at the University of Connecticut campus in Hartford is closed on Monday after equipment malfunctioned overnight.

Officials said an issue inside of the building's air-handling system caused an internal belt to melt shortly after 2 a.m. When this happened, the building was filled with smoke and a burnt rubber smell, they added.

University officials and public safety crews were notified about the malfunction by the building's alarm.

No injuries were reported and there is no significant damage, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The building is closed on Monday so specialized cleaning and other work can be done to remove the smell and clean the soot off of some walls, experts added.

No in-person activities will be at the building on Monday. Online classes will be held as scheduled. The School of Social Work building is not affected, authorities said.

Periodically on Monday, officials said the building's alarm system may activate due to residual smoke and during testing by the State Fire Marshal and others who are working at the scene.