UConn announces record-breaking number of applications for fall 2024

UConn, defying national trends, has experienced an unprecedented surge in its applicant pools, marking a new milestone in its academic journey.

The university announced Tuesday that a staggering 56,700 aspiring Huskies have applied for admission to the entering class of 2028, setting a record for the institution.

This surge in applications shows a significant increase from previous years. The rise in applications is not limited to any specific campus; rather, it reflects a university-wide trend with increases seen across all four regional campuses, including Storrs, Hartford, Stamford, Avery Point and Waterbury.

Notably, first-year student applications to the Storrs campus alone have surged by 18% over the past two years, with a corresponding 21.5% increase across other campuses.

UConn President Radenka Maric expressed pride in the university's ability to attract a diverse pool of talented students despite challenges.

"As UConn's reputation for academic excellence continues to soar, we are thrilled to see such strong interest from prospective students," Maric said. "Our commitment to providing top-tier education and opportunities remains unwavering."

Almost 70% of UConn students receive gift aid, totaling over $236 million in the current fiscal year. Moreover, the university is dedicated to increasing financial aid in the upcoming fiscal year to ensure that qualified students have access to affordable education.

As the admissions process unfolds, UConn anticipates sending out admissions offers to Storrs campus applicants starting March 1, with continued offers in the subsequent weeks.

Looking ahead, UConn anticipates welcoming approximately 4,350 new first-year students for the class of 2028, with notable growth expected in fields such as nursing, fine arts, business, engineering and liberal arts.