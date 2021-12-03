UConn

UConn Health Hosts “Box-A-Thon” Event For Clean Air

By Caroline LeCour

UConn Health will host a box-a-thon event on Saturday in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday, UConn Health nurses and students from the School of Nursing and Medicine will assemble 100 portable indoor air filters to distribute.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The devices will be donated to nearby public elementary schools and local homeless shelters to improve their air quality.

“Ventilation and air filtration are critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19, as part of a layered mitigation approach,” said Marina Creed, APRN, of UConn Health’s Multiple Sclerosis. “My hope is that we can help make schools one of the safest places in the community, and by extension, better protect my patients, many of whom are immunocompromised from COVID-19.”

Local

mohawk mountain 2 hours ago

Mohawk Mountain Opens Its Slopes For The Winter

New Hartford 2 hours ago

Fire Damage to New Hartford House Was Too Catastrophic to Determine Cause: Officials

The devices, based on the “Corsi-Rosenthal Box” is a do-it-yourself box created by inexpensive materials and can filter 90% of COVID particles, in addition to other viruses according to a press release.

If successful, UConn Health plans to expand their box-a-thon program to more community centers and public schools across the state.

The event will run from 1-4 p.m. this Saturday at the UConn Health Academic Rotunda. Those who wish to RSVP may contact Lauren Woods at lauren.woods@uconn.edu.

This article tagged under:

UConn
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us