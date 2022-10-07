UConn Health, NAACP Expand Access to Employment for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals

"I know the narrative can be changed," said Corrie Betts, member of the NAACP Connecticut Chapter.

A second chance - that's all it took to turn Corrie Betts' life around after being incarcerated.

Today, with a master's degree and plans to go to law school, he sets an example for others like him looking to rejoin the workforce.

"To be able to look at the trajectory of my life of where I was and where I am today is mind-blowing," Betts said.

Betts is there to support former inmates through CT NAACP's One Million Jobs Campaign, a reentry program inspired by others implemented around the country.

"We're taking individuals that don't have a lot of hope. We bring a light in a very dark tunnel, and we create real meaningful opportunity for people," said Scot X. Esdaile, NAACP state president.

In the next three to five years, Esdaile said he aims to set aside 10,000 jobs across Connecticut by creating partnerships with manufacturing, construction, transportation and healthcare industries.

"This milestone reflects our commitment to serving the state of Connecticut. We know there is a direct link between post incarceration unemployment and recidivism," said Lakeesha Brown, vice president of human resources at UConn Health.

For UConn Health, the goal is to increase the hiring of this demographic and fill 5% of its entry-level positions in the next three years. Yale New Haven Health made the same commitment.

"The vast majority of people that leave Connecticut's prisons don't go to a halfway house. They go directly back out to the community. And so, whatever we can do for that population of folks, it's absolutely critical that they get access to good employment," said Fernando Muniz, CEO of Community Solutions, Inc.

Muniz runs seven halfway houses across the state. He said while Connecticut's incarceration rate has decreased in recent years, there are still more than 10,000 people in the system, which calls for supports like this when they return.

Those looking for employment can go to One Million Jobs' campaign website to fill out an application and get the process started.

