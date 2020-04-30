UConn Health Seeking Recovered COVID-19 Patients for Plasma Donations

UConn Health is asking people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma that might be able to help current patients who are suffering from a life-threatening coronavirus infection.

This plasma, called “convalescent plasma,” is being evaluated as a treatment for very ill patients with COVID-19, according to UConn Health.

UConn Health said it previously launched a program that uses convalescent plasma from employees who have recovered from COVID-19 to administer to patients suffering from the illness in hopes of helping them fight the disease.

Now UConn Health is looking for individuals who might be able to donate plasma, which has antibodies.

People who were recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have recovered and are willing to donate plasma, are asked to call the UConn Health COVID-19 Call Center (860-679-3199 and select option 1.

That will alert UConn Health that you are willing to donate. You can also get answers to questions about the process.

The call center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.