UConn Holds In-Person Commencement Ceremonies

In-person commencement ceremonies are returning at the University of Connecticut on Sunday.

This year's commencements at the school will be in-person for the first time since 2019 and will be broken up into three different ceremonies to accommodate the number of students.

Masks are encouraged, but not required at graduation ceremonies. The only exception is at UConn Health's commencement exercises where face coverings are required for all in attendance.

Navigating through the pandemic and remote learning was an unusual kind of college experience, however, many of the students are just happy they get to round out their time in a traditional fashion.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It’s been a long time coming, but it also feels like it’s gone by way too fast,” said UConn senior Chloe Becquey.

“Grateful for the fact that I get to do this," added UConn senior Melissa Nowak.

“I’m pretty happy about that, the less restrictions around graduation,” said UConn senior Shiv Patel.

This year, a quarter of undergraduates earning degrees are the first in their families to attend college.

Thousands will be graduating per ceremony. Event organizers recommend family and friends make a plan and get to the venue early. Masks will be available for anyone who wants one.