UConn

UConn Investigates Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found on Campus

Uconn logo lit up
NBC Connecticut

The University of Connecticut is investigating after someone painted a swastika on the side of the chemistry building on the Storrs campus.

The university confirmed that UConn police are investigating.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"The University condemns this act of anti-Semitism in the strongest of terms, and shares the anger and disgust expressed by members of our community," a university spokesperson said.

Local

car thefts 7 mins ago

Hearing on Teen Car Thefts Bill Planned for Judiciary Committee

coronavirus in connecticut 32 mins ago

New London Aims for Equitable COVID-19 Vaccine Access

The school is reaching out to any affected students and employees, including at UConn Hillel.

A letter from university officials to the community said they were looking into other recent incidents of what they described as "hateful conduct and speech," including some directed at the LGBTQ community, but did not provide specifics.

"The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for our University, our state, our country, and our world. Despite those hardships, many religious traditions observed this very week recognize the strength of faith and perseverance through the celebrations of Easter and Passover. Beyond these moments recognized by these specific traditions, there remains a true beacon for all of us of the importance of togetherness, compassion, and care displayed by the vast majority of UConn students, faculty, and staff members," the letter read.

This article tagged under:

UConnanti-semitism
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us