UConn Investigates Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found on Campus

The University of Connecticut is investigating after someone painted a swastika on the side of the chemistry building on the Storrs campus.

The university confirmed that UConn police are investigating.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"The University condemns this act of anti-Semitism in the strongest of terms, and shares the anger and disgust expressed by members of our community," a university spokesperson said.

The school is reaching out to any affected students and employees, including at UConn Hillel.

A letter from university officials to the community said they were looking into other recent incidents of what they described as "hateful conduct and speech," including some directed at the LGBTQ community, but did not provide specifics.

"The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for our University, our state, our country, and our world. Despite those hardships, many religious traditions observed this very week recognize the strength of faith and perseverance through the celebrations of Easter and Passover. Beyond these moments recognized by these specific traditions, there remains a true beacon for all of us of the importance of togetherness, compassion, and care displayed by the vast majority of UConn students, faculty, and staff members," the letter read.