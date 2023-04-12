UConn Men's Basketball Team & Head Coach Ringing The Opening Bell at NYSE

The University of Connecticut men's basketball team and head coach are ringing The Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Governor Ned Lamont will also be in attendance.

The ringing of The Opening Bell is set to take place at 9:26 a.m. It signals the opening of the day's trading.

This comes a little over a week after the UConn men's basketball team won its fifth national championship.

UConn won 76-59 over San Diego State in Houston, Texas, on Monday, April 3.

Nearly 45,000 fans came out to Hartford over the weekend for a parade and victory rally to celebrate the team's win.