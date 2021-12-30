UConn Moves First Two Weeks of Spring Semester Online Over COVID-19 Concerns

The University of Connecticut will begin the spring semester classes online and plans to require booster shots amid concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and the spread of the omicron variant.

The first two weeks of classes will be online and campus move-in has been pushed back from January 15 to January 29, a notice from the school said. Those who need access to campus housing sooner will be contacted about how to request an exception. There will be strict restrictions in place for any students approved to return early.

The school is asking students to take precautions in the time two weeks leading up to return, including masking in all public settings and avoiding gatherings when possible, especially indoors.

Officials also warned of future plans to require students to get a COVID-19 booster shot if they are eligible. The same requirement is under discussion for faculty and staff.

"In order to reopen, resume in-person classes, and stay open during the spring semester, the university needs to welcome back a healthy population," school officials wrote.

Record COVID-19 Test Positivity in Connecticut

For three days in a row the state has seen record COVID-19 test positivity rates, reaching over 20% on Thursday. The governor urged patience and caution at a press conference, calling the latest numbers "eye popping" and warning that "omicron is everywhere."