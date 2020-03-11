UConn Moving to Online Classes As Concerns Over Coronavirus Grow

The University of Connecticut is the latest school to move to an online-only format amid concerns about the spreading coronavirus.

The school will move to online class instruction starting Monday, March 23. This applies to classes at the Storrs campus, regional campuses and the School of Law. UConn Health will be issuing separate guidance to its students, faculty and staff.

School officials said they expect to hold classes online through at least Monday, April 6.

Students who are able to stay off-campus after spring break are asked to do so. Those who don't have other options should contact Student Affairs/Residential Life.

Dining halls and other essentials will stay open, but the Rec Center and other public facilities will be closed.

Employees who are able to work from home should coordinate with their supervisors to make plans to do so through at least April 6.

The school has also canceled all events larger than 100 people starting Saturday, March 14. Sporting events will continue without spectators, per NCAA guidance.

"We at UConn want to do our part as the state battles the threat this virus poses. Reducing the number of people working or living in close quarters on our campuses is one way we can contribute to the effort. It is without a doubt disruptive, but necessary," school officials wrote in the notice to the community sent Wednesday.

There will be a virtual town hall on Thursday at noon to discuss the plans and answer any questions. Click here to join.

Three people in Connecticut have tested positive for the virus, and the governor has declared a public health emergency and a civil preparedness emergency.