UConn police arrest Washington man accused of stalking, harassment

UConn police have arrested a 40-year-old Washington state man who is accused of stalking and harassment.

UConn police arrested him on Friday and he has been charged with stalking, harassment and breach of peace.

The investigation started in June when a UConn employee said that members of their department had received multiple emails with references to a specific UConn student-athlete and players in some other schools’ athletics programs.

A UConn detective reviewed the emails and information about the person who sent them and learned that he had no connection to UConn, according to the university.

Police were also in contact with several law enforcement agencies in Oregon, where UConn said the man was living when he sent the messages.

The initial contents of the emails didn’t meet the criteria for actionable criminal conduct, according to UConn.

In the weeks that followed, the UConn employees, along with dozens of people throughout the U.S. who are not connected to UConn, continued to receive emails and those too were shared with police and UConn police continued discussions with Oregon law enforcement throughout the summer.

On Aug. 27, Connecticut State Police notified UConn Police that the man had been taken into custody in Windsor Locks under an active warrant for his arrest in Oregon, which was unrelated to UConn’s investigation, and that he would be extradited to Oregon, according to UConn.

Law enforcement in Oregon then moved to dismiss the charges against the man who would be released from Hartford Correctional, where he was being held, a news release from UConn said.

The UConn warrant was then served and UConn police took the man into custody on Friday.

He is being held on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Monday.