UConn President Katsouleas to Resign

UConn president Thomas Katsouleas is resigning from his position at the university at the end of June.

Katsouleas notified the chair of the Board of Trustees for the University of Connecticut that he will resign as president at the end of the current contract year, June 30.

Katsouleas was selected as president of UConn in February 2019.

Peter Morenus, University of Connecticut

He succeeded former President Susan Herbst, who was in the position for eight years.

“For reasons we have discussed at length over time, I have made the difficult decision to resign my position as President of the University of Connecticut. I appreciate your understanding of my decision,” Katsouleas wrote in a letter to Dan Toscano, chair of the Board of Trustees.

He went on to say he’s proud of the advancements the university has made.

“UConn has fared extraordinarily well in the face of unprecedented challenges under the leadership and decision making of our leadership team and the Board. I look forward to contributing further to the continued success of the state’s flagship institution of higher education as a member of our distinguished faculty,” he wrote.