UConn prohibits amplified noise outside during the day for activities like protests

The University of Connecticut revised its policies surrounding noise levels for activities like protests.

Under the updated policy, students cannot make amplified sound through speakers, megaphones or make music Monday through Friday during the day.

That's different from the previous policy, where amplified sound was still permitted during the noon hour.

The updates, effective Aug. 21, were first shared widely to students on Tuesday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"We see this as a direct attack on student free speech. We see this as a direct attack on academic freedom,” said Ashten Vassar-Cain, a representative from the UConn Divest Coalition.

Vassar-Cain said they were first made aware of these updates during their event for Palestinian Freedom on Monday.

The policy excludes athletic events and university events.

“This will not be a universally applied policy - this will be selectively enforced,” Vassar-Cain said.

Some students learning about the revised policy share Vassar-Cain’s sentiment.

"In the most literal way, it is literally quieting down student voices,” UConn student Shakira Islam said.

But other students think this is good a middle ground.

"I think it’s a good compromise, having times that aren’t necessarily in active class time for protests,” UConn student Elijah said.

Amplified sound is otherwise permitted from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and all day during the weekends. The updated policy does say organizers can seek permission to use amplified sound.

Other policies are also updated at UConn for this year. Revised policies surrounding posting signs only permit them to be posted in designated areas. And a new outdoor activities policy prohibits disruption of one activity by another.