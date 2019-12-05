UConn Proposes Tuition Increase

The University of Connecticut is proposing a tuition increase.

The school is proposing a five-year-old plan that will boost tuition costs over $600 each year.

The plan will be presented to the Board of Trustees’ financial affairs committee on Monday, and then at the board’s regular meeting Wednesday for a vote.

But before that vote, students were sounding off.

“I know a lot of students like struggle. Like a lot of students take out loans,” said senior Farwa Mahmud.

UConn students were not thrilled to hear about a plan to increase what they pay for classes.

“I’m from out of state so I’m already paying so much money to go here,” sophomore Kaylie Sheehan said.

The school is blaming rising costs for the increases, and said these jumps are significantly lower than others in the last several years.

“What bothers me is they’re saying it’s not as much as in recent years. Like tuition is at an all-time high. Let’s see where we can cut costs instead of increasing every year,” sophomore Noam Watt said.

UConn said its rising expenses include personnel, materials and services, and that as state support declines, they have to rely more on tuition.

In a statement, UConn wrote in part:

“…the tuition proposal reflects the smallest possibly increase necessary to protect the academic gains made over the years.”

In-state tuition is currently $13,798, while out-of-state tuition is $36,466. On average, students pay $3,428 in fees and $13,258 in room and board.

Starting next year in-state students would pay about $31,000 for tuition, fees and room and board, while out-of-state would be nearly $54,000.

School officials said most students do not pay full price and financial aid will also increase.

The school is also hopeful state funding stays stable in future years because if it doesn’t the rates might have to be reviewed.

“I feel like it’s worth it no matter what because of the education we can get here,” sophomore Selena Norton said.

Next fall UConn kicks off its new Connecticut Commitment Program which provides free tuition for eligible students.

The school said that plan had no impact on the tuition proposal.