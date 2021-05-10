UConn & Quinnipiac Commencement Ceremonies Continue Today

After a year of uncertainty, thousands of college graduates are getting a chance to get their diplomas in-person at commencement ceremonies.

The University of Connecticut and Quinnipiac University started their ceremonies over the weekend and they continue today.

While they may look at little bit different than in years past, it is still just as special for the graduates and their families.

Graduates we spoke to said they are thrilled to be able to walk across the state in-person.

“It’s such a momentous occasion in someone’s life, like a milestone. So to be able to actually do this is so great and important to not the graduates, but our parents who have worked so hard to get us where we are today," said Quinnipiac University graduate Kailee Heffler.

“Overall just thrilled and just very, very happy. One of the best moments in my life, to be honest with you," added Quinnipiac University graduate Lucas Rodrigues.

At Quinnipiac University in Hamden, about 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students picked up their degrees at six ceremonies held this weekend. More will continue this week for the class of 2021.

There was excitement at Quinnipiac University as in-person commencements resumed on the campus in Hamden, Connecticut.

Students had to test negative for COVID-19, wear a mask and sit six feet apart.

At Rentschler Field in East Hartford, UConn graduates walked across the state.

UConn split the ceremonies over a series of five days to keep the crowds small amid the ongoing pandemic.

This weekend, U.S. Secretary of Education, UConn grad and former Connecticut Education Commissioner Dr. Miguel Cardona delivered the address.

Also in East Hartford, graduates and their families have a chance to get vaccinated. Community Health Center dedicated a line in their drive-thru clinic next door.