UConn Extension releases guide to protect beehives from bears

A new fact sheet from UConn's agricultural community team aims to help beekeepers protect their beehives from bear-related damage.

UConn Extension released “Protecting Beehives from Bears," which provides methods to safeguard beehives.

Tips from the fact sheet include:

Electric fencing

Selecting strategic locations for the hives

Minimizing attractants

Prioritizing personal safety

According to UConn extension, the Connecticut black bear population continues to grow, which means encounters between bears and beehives are more frequent.

The guide supports the state’s effort to protect animals that are important to agriculture and ecosystems.

The fact sheet is free and available online.