UConn Reports Total of 87 COVID-19 Cases

The University of Connecticut said there are currently 50 positive COVID-19 cases on campus and 37 off-campus cases.

There have been a total of 99 cumulative confirmed coronavirus cases among resident students since testing began on Aug. 14, the university said.

A total of 67 people with COVID-19 have recovered and left isolation, according to the university.

According to the school, officials are aware of 37 cases among off-campus Storrs students who were tested because they will be visiting for classes. Two faculty and staff members who expect to be working regularly on campus have also tested positive.

Four UConn Stamford commuter students and one UConn Hartford commuter student have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said the on-campus positive test rate at UConn Storrs is currently one percent among residential students. This is a decrease from a 1.42% positivity rate yesterday. Students will continue to be tested multiple times, the school said.

