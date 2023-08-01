UConn researchers examine ‘forever chemical' contamination in Long Island Sound

Clam Castle in Madison set up for a lunch rush Tuesday, ready to offer their customers fresh seafood.

The restaurant purchases fresh seafood about three times a week. From cod to crab, the restaurant's menu offers a variety of seafood that can be found right in long island sound.

Owner Mario Silva believes he is about as connected to Long Island Sound as you can get.

“I want to know how healthy the ocean is so we can keep getting our customers the best possible fresh seafood," Silva said.

A UConn research team is currently diving into one aspect of sound health that continues to emerge as a threat: perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS.

PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, are man-made chemicals commonly used in non-stick cookware and firefighting foam and are listed as a possible carcinogen.

The group is testing New Haven Harbor for PFAs contamination.

“We figured, might as well look at some of the seafood in this area," Said Kaitlyn Campbell, a post-doctoral research associate. "It's likely contaminated because its highly industrialized.”

They chose the harbor because of its proximity to the Tweed New Haven Airport.

“Airports are a known source of PFAS Contamination,” Campbell said.

Campbell and the UConn team previously identified contaminated shellfish near the Groton-New London Airport.

Thanks to a new grant, they can focus on Tweed New Haven, and its surrounding waterways that lead into Long Island Sound.

“Based on previous research, we know that the main way people are exposed to PFAS is through dietary consumption,” Campbell said.

Their focus for this research is on small bait fish in the harbor, as well as game fish like Sea Bass and Bluefish. Both are consumed by local fishermen.

They are also testing oyster seeds that are grown in the harbor and eventually shipped elsewhere.

The data collected by the team will be shared with the state of Connecticut, in case dietary guidance around seafood needs to change.

They will also be tracking the ecological impact of PFAS on smaller baitfish larger fish are feeding on.

The team will also be creating a baseline for PFAS contamination from the Tweed New Haven airport, in case the airport expands.

Campbell also mentioned the research is expected to be ready to share in 2024.

Silva looks forward to reading the results, to better understand how PFAS in the sound could impact businesses like his.

“Everyone expects fresh fish and if there is anything wrong with the sound, we ought to know now rather than later," Silva said.