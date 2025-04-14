UConn says visas were revoked for 13 international members of school community

UConn said they have learned that the federal government has revoked visas for 12 international students and one international alumnus in a post-graduate professional program.

The university has around 3,450 international students, most of whom are based at the Storrs campus.

The school has been reviewing Student and Exchange Visitor Program records and found that, as of Monday, visa approval records were terminated for six undergraduate students, six graduate students and one alum in a post-graduate professional program, according to a statement from the university.

UConn has not released information on the students’ nationalities and said neither the university nor the students have been informed of the reasons for the visa terminations.

The university is looking into the implications for those students, including their academic and employment options, and they have compiled a list of legal resources. You can find that online here.

UConn released a statement earlier this month, saying, “Although the University is prohibited from offering legal representation or financial assistance for legal representation, we remain committed to doing anything we can to support our students, faculty, and staff on this or any issue.”