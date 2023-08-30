vernon

UConn student caught going 115 mph on I-84: police

By Andrew Masse

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A 19-year-old UConn student was arrested after he was caught speeding on state roads and lead authorities on a pursuit Friday night.

State police say they clocked Vincent Rappoccio of Southington driving 115 mph on I-84 East in Vernon just after 8 p.m.

When authorities tried to pull Rappoccio over, he sped up and began driving into the shoulder and swerving around cars.

Troopers ultimately stopped pursuing Rappccio due to the danger the vehicle posed to the public, but found his car, an Audi A7, about an hour later on the UConn campus and towed it.

Rappoccio is facing several traffic-related charges, including reckless driving, and was released on a $10,000 bond.

