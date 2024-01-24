UConn student injured after being struck by vehicle near campus

A student at the University of Connecticut is injured after being struck by a vehicle near campus over the weekend.

UConn police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian on North Eagleville Road near North Campus around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, a UConn student was hit and was found in the middle of the road. That student was taken to the hospital. School officials said the student is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the vehicle involved, identified as a 22-year-old from Newington, did a series of field sobriety tests, which investigators said he failed.

The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing. He is charged with operating while under the influence of liquor or drug while having an elevated blood alcohol content, failure to grant right of way to a pedestrian crossing roadway within and assault.

His bond was set to $100,000 and he appeared in court on Monday.