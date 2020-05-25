UConn Student Suspected in Homicides Also Suspected in Abduction from Derby

Peter Manfredonia, the University of Connecticut student at the center of a multi-state manhunt, is also suspected of abducting someone a Derby home where one of his acquaintances was found dead, according to state police. The victim was found in New Jersey.

Connecticut State Police are searching for the 23-year-old Manfredonia, who is suspected in homicides in Willington and Derby and considered armed and dangerous, and the search for him has extended into New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

***WILLINGTON HOMICDE UPDATE***

Most current photos of the suspect, Peter Manfredonia. Last seen in East Stroudsburg, PA. PA law enforcement agencies are actively looking for the suspect. Do NOT approach, he is ARMED AND DANGEROUS, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/cOnvHh9EiQ — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 24, 2020

One Dead, One Injured in Attack in Willington

The search for Manfredonia started after two men were attacked on Mirtl Road in Willington on Friday morning.

One victim, 62-year-old Theodore Demers, died from his injuries, state police said. They have not identified the other victim. Police identified Manfredonia as a suspect in the homicide.

It appears Manfredonia and the victims did not know each other and the motive for the attack is not clear.

Home Invasion in Willington

On Sunday, Manfredonia committed a home invasion and pistols and long guns were stolen, state police said.

The homeowner was not injured and refused medical treatment, according to state police.

Manfredonia is accused of stealing the homeowner’s vehicle and police said he drove to Derby, where police found the stolen vehicle abandoned in the area of Osborndale State Park.

We are asking people to stay away from the area. https://t.co/I4L8kCbTNF — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 24, 2020

Acquaintance Found Dead in Derby

During the search for him, police checked a home on Roosevelt Drive in Derby after learning of an acquaintance of Manfredonia and they found 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele dead.

It's not clear how the two men knew each other.

State police said it appears Manfredonia is responsible for the man's death.

The office of the chief medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause and manner of Eisele’s death.

State police said Manfredonia is suspected.

Person Abducted From Derby Home

At the scene in Derby, State Police determined that another person might have been in the house on Roosevelt Drive and they were trying to find the person and were drafting a Silver Alert when authorities in Patterson, New Jersey notified them that they had found the person.

The person was not injured and was brought back to Connecticut and identified the captor as Peter Manfredonia, state police said.

State Police are in contact with the FBI in Pennsylvania, who are actively searching for the suspect.

Vehicle Found in New Jersey

State police said a 2016 black Volkswagen Jetta with Connecticut registration AU 78524 was taken from the scene in Derby and it was found in New Jersey, near the Pennsylvania border.

New Jersey State Police said the vehicle was found on Interstate 80 in Knowlton Township, Warren County.

Troopers said there is a bumper sticker on the driver's side of the vehicle that says "Sandy Hook Tribute Victim #26."

Suspect Seen in Pennsylvania

Manfredonia was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Suspect Studied at UConn

He is a senior at the University of Connecticut, where he studies in the joint School of Engineering/School of Business Management and Engineering for Management program, UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said.

He first enrolled at UConn in fall 2015 and he was not living on the UConn campus at the time of the incident in Willington or during recent semesters, Reitz said.

The university said it is in contact with Connecticut State Police and they are providing assistance and information that may assist with their investigation.

Connecticut State Police said they are investigating all of the various possible leads and they are “working aggressively to bring this individual to justice."

It's unclear if Manfredonia is alone.

Anyone With Information Asked to Call State Police

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately