UConn students gear up for ESPN College GameDay

It was an exciting day for UConn students and fans.

ESPN's College GameDay Show returned to Storrs for the first time since 2014, ahead of Saturday's Big East match up against Villanova.

"I'm just really hyped to be here, you know? GameDay hasn't been here in 10 years, and now we get the chance to go on ESPN's show, I'm really excited," said UConn Junior Tom McLaughlin.

Students brought the energy extra early to campus with face paint and posters in hand.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"It says, I camped outside for 27 hours," said a student in line Saturday morning.

"Well, we got 16 natty's with the men and the women, the men just got their 5th one," said UConn junior Morgan Balesano.

Another UConn junior showed her excitement in another way. We found her outside Gampel Pavillion in a tent.

"To say that we're passionate about the team is an understatement," said Najah Dumas.

Doors to Gampel opened at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, and the stands were packed with students.

Some got in line as early as 3 a.m. to see ESPN broadcast live right on the court - right where the first edition of College GameDay was held back in 2005.

"I'm seeing these people on TV, and now they're walking right in front of my face," said UConn freshman Ishan Chopra.

ESPN's college pregame show came back to Storrs for the fourth time in its history and first time since 2014.

"You know, it's exciting. You never know what's going to happen and we're here," said a parent in the stands.

Gameday kicked off at 10 a.m. A long day for students and fans, but a highly memorable one, too.