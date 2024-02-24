UConn

UConn students gear up for ESPN College GameDay

It didn't matter that was early or cold, UConn students showed up for the Huskies before they faced Villanova.

By Jolie Sherman

NBC Connecticut

It was an exciting day for UConn students and fans.

ESPN's College GameDay Show returned to Storrs for the first time since 2014, ahead of Saturday's Big East match up against Villanova.

"I'm just really hyped to be here, you know? GameDay hasn't been here in 10 years, and now we get the chance to go on ESPN's show, I'm really excited," said UConn Junior Tom McLaughlin.

Students brought the energy extra early to campus with face paint and posters in hand.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"It says, I camped outside for 27 hours," said a student in line Saturday morning.

"Well, we got 16 natty's with the men and the women, the men just got their 5th one," said UConn junior Morgan Balesano.

Another UConn junior showed her excitement in another way. We found her outside Gampel Pavillion in a tent.

Local

Bristol 2 hours ago

LifeStar responds to serious motorcycle crash in Bristol

new haven 2 hours ago

Fight leads to shooting in New Haven, 1 injured

"To say that we're passionate about the team is an understatement," said Najah Dumas.

Doors to Gampel opened at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, and the stands were packed with students.

Some got in line as early as 3 a.m. to see ESPN broadcast live right on the court - right where the first edition of College GameDay was held back in 2005.

"I'm seeing these people on TV, and now they're walking right in front of my face," said UConn freshman Ishan Chopra.

ESPN's college pregame show came back to Storrs for the fourth time in its history and first time since 2014.

"You know, it's exciting. You never know what's going to happen and we're here," said a parent in the stands.

Gameday kicked off at 10 a.m. A long day for students and fans, but a highly memorable one, too. 

This article tagged under:

UConn
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us