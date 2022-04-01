UConn to Drop Mask Mandate in Classrooms

Starting next week, the University of Connecticut will no longer require masks to be worn in classes.

Announced on Friday in an email from the dean of students, Eleanor JB Daugherty, and provost Carl Lejuez, the update will be in effect as of April 4.

Mask wearing on campus is still "recommended and encouraged" by the university, and those who wish to wear masks in either a classroom or any campus space may continue to do so, school officials said in the email.

Faculty may also request that their students wear a mask in their classroom, however students are not obligated to do so.

Masks will still be required on public transportation and in healthcare settings.

The university previously loosened the mask requirements in early March, requiring masks only for classes, labs, studios and rehearsal rooms.