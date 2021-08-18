UConn to Require All Employees to be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The University of Connecticut announced a new requirement Tuesday for all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccination requirement will apply to employees at UConn's Storrs campus, all regional campuses and UConn Health in Farmington, the school said.

Employees will have to show evidence of vaccination by Oct. 15 or seek an exemption or deferral. Employees who are granted an exemption or deferral will be required to be tested.

"As you are aware, at the University of Connecticut and UConn Health, our primary goal during this pandemic is to keep all employees, students, and patients safe," wrote interim president Andrew Agwunobi in a letter Tuesday to employees. "This is particularly important given the rise of the Delta variant and the upcoming start of in-person classes."

Agwunobi said the policy was created in collaboration with the unions that represent its faculty and staff.

The policy is similar to one in place for students, which was announced in June.

UConn has approximately 9,800 full- and part-time employees, including 5,100 at its school campuses and 4,700 at UConn Health, according to the school.