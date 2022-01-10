UConn to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test at Home Games

As cases of COVID-19 rise across the country, UConn is going to require fans going to home games to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours prior to game time, according to UConn Athletics.

The requirements will go into effect on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Everyone 12 years old and over, including UConn students, will have to meet the new requirements when attending a home game.

PROOF OF COVID-19 VACCINE

You will be required to provide proof of vaccination in physical or digital form.

UConn Athletics recommends that fans planning to go to athletics events visit the CT WiZ web portal to access their digital vaccination record. They said those who received their vaccination in the state of Connecticut will be able to download or print a digital vaccination record.

You can also show proof of vaccination by showing a CDC-issued Vaccination Record Card or a photo of the card.

NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST

Unvaccinated fans will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, administered by a medical professional, within the last 72 hours.

UConn said negative PCR or rapid antigen tests will be accepted, but an at-home test will not.

They will accept proof of a negative test in both physical and digital form and fans will also need to provide a form of identification.

Individuals who have previously received a medical or religious exemption will also need to display a negative COVID-19 test.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Fans who are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should not attend a UConn athletics contest.

FACE MASKS

All attendees 2 years old and up will be required to wear a face-covering except for when they are eating or drinking.