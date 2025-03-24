UConn to take on Quinnipiac in Huskies' first NCAA hockey tournament

The UConn men’s hockey team is headed to its first ever NCAA Tournament appearance and they will be taking on a local rival – Quinnipiac University.

Quinnipiac University has made several trips to the tournament and won in 2023.

They were the runner-up in 2016 and 2013.

Quinnipiac said the Bobcats are the first NCAA Division I men's hockey team to win five consecutive regular season championships in the same league and the second to do it overall, with Minnesota State winning six consecutive trophies across the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

UConn and Quinnipiac will be playing on Friday night in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The puck drop is set for 5 p.m.

The teams faced each other this season in the CT Ice Tournament.