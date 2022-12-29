UConn-Villanova Game Brings Big Crowds to Hartford

Downtown Hartford was the center of the Connecticut sports world as the UConn men’s basketball team took on Villanova at the XL Center Wednesday night.

Thousands of fans came out for the sold-out conference game.

UConn Huskies fans were pumped for the big match-up as they arrived at the XL Center in downtown Hartford.

“It’s just bigger so it gets louder, it gets more packed. Easier to get to when we’re on break,” said Benjamin Angus, a UConn sophomore.

With thousands of fans coming in, Hartford police officers had eyes on the roads to keep traffic flowing.

“It’s definitely more fun postgame. Maybe like hit up a restaurant or a bar after the game,” said UConn senior Aidan Maloney.

That’s precisely what some people did before the game. At Vaughan’s Public House on nearby Pratt Street, the bar was packed with fans.

“Wednesday afternoon. The week of the holidays. Most people are skiving off work and it’s hard being at home so a perfect storm for us and UConn is going great as well.”

Owner Johnny Vaughan says the sold-out basketball game brought in more business than a typical weekday.

“This’ll be triple, four times the amount. It’s been amazing and like I said, since lunchtime we’ve been filling up,” he said.

UConn beat Villanova 74-66.