COVID-19

UConn Website Shows Where to Find Local, Fresh Seafood Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Fresh oysters on a plate
Judy Benson / Connecticut Sea Grant

Fresh oysters are one of the products consumers can purchase directly from shellfish farmers listed on the new website.

" data-ellipsis="false">

UConn is connecting residents with Connecticut aquaculture farmers offering direct sales of fresh shellfish and other products.

The newly created aquaculture sales website was created as part of the response to severe economic impacts of the pandemic on the aquaculture industry by Connecticut Sea Grant, UConn Extension and the state Department of Agriculture, according to UConn. .

UConn said in a statement that the website gives growers of oysters, clams, finfish and kelp a means of connecting with customers while restaurants are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Connecticut State Parks 1 hour ago

State Parks to Reduce Visitor Capacity; Fines Possible for Violating Social Distancing

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Shipbuilder at Electric Boat Tested Positive for Coronavirus

In the past, the majority of fresh aquaculture products were sold to restaurants.

UConn’s website also includes a link to a state Department of Agriculture website of open farmers markets and farm stands, and a map of their locations.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Coronavirus OutbreakUConnUniversity of Connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us