UConn will offer housing near Hartford campus starting fall 2025

The University of Connecticut is hoping to offer some relief from high housing demand at their Storrs campus by offering student housing near their Hartford campus.

UConn plans on temporarily leasing studios and one-bedroom apartments at the newly renovated The Donaghue apartments near downtown Hartford.

The university said that the apartments will help accommodate 57 students for the next academic year.

Students can access the housing through Residential Life if they applied for housing during the 2025-26 academic year.

"Providing the option also will help ease some space constraints at UConn Storrs, since UConn Hartford students who currently live in Storrs dorms will get first dibs on The Donaghue apartments closer to their home campus," Nathan Fuerst, UConn's vice president for student life and enrollment, said.

Students will have the option in choosing a meal plan with five or 10 meals each week and $50 in dining points each semester.

This comes as the university works to expand Hartford campus housing on Pratt Street. The Annex, which will house about 200 students, is set to open in August 2026.

A new café is also opening for students near the downtown Hartford campus this fall.

The university opened their Hartford campus in 2017.