UConn

UConn's Liam McNeeley declares for NBA draft

By Anyssa McCalla

UConn v Florida
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

University of Connecticut's men's basketball player Liam McNeeley has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft.

McNeeley is a freshman forward with the Huskies, and he just finished his first season.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

He was named the 2025 Big East Freshman of the Year.

He has played 27 games this season and was a starter in 26 of those games.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to UConn Athletics, McNeeley averaged around 14.5 points a game, six rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season.

He posted to Instagram declaring for the draft Tuesday morning.

Mcneely's caption, "Forever and always Bleed Blue 30 out."

Local

Hartford 1 min ago

Police investigate homicide in Hartford

Hartford 30 mins ago

14-year-old girl injured after being hit by car in Hartford

This article tagged under:

UConn
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us