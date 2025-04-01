UConn's Liam McNeeley declares for NBA draft

University of Connecticut's men's basketball player Liam McNeeley has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft.

McNeeley is a freshman forward with the Huskies, and he just finished his first season.

He was named the 2025 Big East Freshman of the Year.

He has played 27 games this season and was a starter in 26 of those games.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to UConn Athletics, McNeeley averaged around 14.5 points a game, six rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season.

He posted to Instagram declaring for the draft Tuesday morning.

Mcneely's caption, "Forever and always Bleed Blue 30 out."