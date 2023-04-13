UHart Campus and State Police Bring Awareness to Distracted Driving

Students at the University of Hartford got a chance to try out ‘the convincer” on Thursday. The equipment stimulates a car accident and reminds drivers of the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

“It definitely made me a lot more aware that it doesn’t matter how fast or slow you are driving. The impact is still a lot larger than you would think,” UHart junior Morgan Grumbach said.

The second annual event was organized by UHart student Harvey Gibbs. More than 10 years ago, his close friends lost their parents during a head-on collision caused by a distracted driver.

“It’s fueled my passion to teach others about the terrible things that can come out of it. It’s not something you think about until it affects you,” Gibbs said.

Over 3,000 flags were placed on campus to represent the lives lost nationally each year.

In 2022, there were 5,200 distracted driving crashes in Connecticut, according to the state's Department of Transportation.

“When we look at the data, these are totally preventable crashes and why we need the public to remember that when they get behind the wheel it’s an incredible responsibility,” CT DOT spokesperson Josh Morgan said.

Transportation officials are urging residents to follow safety tips; for example, putting your phone on "Do Not Disturb," handing your phone to a passenger or pulling over to answer a text or call.

State and local police, in partnership with the state DOT, are participating in a national campaign called "U Drive. U Text. U Pay."

Offenders who are ticked are fined $200 for the first offense, $375 for the second offense and $625 for the third and subsequent offenses.

“If you take your eyes off the road for even five seconds, that is equivalent to traveling the length of a football field with your eyes shut. So, you don’t have time to respond properly if you are texting and driving,” trooper Javed Schwapp said.