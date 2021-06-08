UHart Names Sharon Beverly Acting Vice President of Athletics and Recreation

The University of Hartford has named Sharon Beverly the acting vice president of athletics and recreation as the school works to transition to Division III sports.

School officials said the newly defined interim position combines the leadership responsibilities of the Director of Athletics with those of recreational health and fitness, intramurals and club sports.

UHart said Beverly comes to Hartford with more than 30 years of higher education leadership experience in academic affairs, student affairs and athletics at both private and public institutions.

"She enjoyed a successful 20-year career as head women's basketball coach at three different institutions including 11 seasons at NCAA Division I-member Fairleigh Dickinson University, where she was inducted into the school's athletics hall of fame," UHart officials said.

“I’m excited to join a great team at the University of Hartford. The Hawks have the capacity to continue building upon the great success of their programs and student-athletes. There are numerous opportunities ahead as we begin preparing for a transition to a Division III model. I am confident we will make great strides in the months ahead as we work towards continuing a goal of excellence for our coaches, staff, and programs,” Beverly said.

Last month, the University of Hartford Board of Regents voted to transition from a Division I to a Division III sports model.

The decision came after the Hartford men’s basketball team this season won its first America East championship and played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time, losing to eventual national champion Baylor in the first round.

"Dr. Beverly is the perfect individual to lead us through the next steps in building upon our foundation and positioning our athletics program for success in the future,” UHart President Gregory Woodward said in part in a statement.

The university will have to file its intent with the National Collegiate Athletic Association in January of next year. If approved, the university will work with the NCAA on the reclassification process.

The transition to Division III would become effective no later than Sept. 1, 2025. All student-athlete scholarships and coaching contracts will be honored, a university spokesperson said.

The school joined Division I from Division II in the mid-1980s.