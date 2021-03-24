UHart to Hold Commencements for Classes of 2020, 2021 at XL Center in Hartford

The University of Hartford is hosting six separate commencement ceremonies for the classes of 2020 and 2021 at the XL Center in Hartford in May.

School officials said graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 will participate in ceremonies on Saturday May 15, and Sunday, May 16.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Each day, the ceremonies will begin at 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and will be approximately 90 minutes in length, officials said. The arena is expected to be thoroughly sanitized with air circulated between the ceremonies.

Each ceremony will have no more than 400 students and only two ticketed guests will be allowed per student, they added.

All graduates and guests are required to wear face coverings at all times and social-distancing guidelines must be followed.

“This venue gives us the best option to safely welcome our graduates and guests, without the additional weather concerns related to outdoor ceremonies,” UHart President Gregory Woodward said in part.

The school says each of the ceremonies will be livestreamed and the names of every graduating student will be read regardless of if they're celebrating in person or at home.

For more information on the ceremonies In May, click here.

A small hooding ceremony will be held on a campus at a later date to celebrate the achievements of the doctoral students, officials said.