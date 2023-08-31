new haven

UHaul box truck crashes into New Haven church

New Haven police are investigating after a UHaul crashed into St. Stephens Pentacostal Church overnight.

Authorities said the accident happened on Congress Avenue in the overnight hours. The box truck crashed into the church, and the extent of damage is yet to be determined.

A person was taken to the hospital with injuries, but the extent is unknown.

The city's building department is assessing the damage, but they haven't yet made a determination on the structural integrity of the building.

No additional information was immediately available.

